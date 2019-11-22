Follow
Pickup available
Blum - Las Vegas (Desert Inn)
Pickup available
702-536-2586
238 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 207
Show All 57
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$379
Deals
[ Blüm DAILY ]
Senior Discount [65+]: 10% OFF Veterans Discount [w/ valid ID]: 20% OFF - Thank you for your service! Industry Discount [w/ valid Agent Card]: 15% OFF First Time Medical Patients: 10% OFF [Entire order.] First Time Recreational Users: 10% OFF [Entire order.] *CANNOT COMBINE WITH ANY OTHER OFFERS
[See store for details. While supplies last. Restrictions may apply.]
[ Blüm DAILY ]
Senior Discount [65+]: 10% OFF Veterans Discount [w/ valid ID]: 20% OFF - Thank you for your service! Industry Discount [w/ valid Agent Card]: 15% OFF First Time Medical Patients: 10% OFF [Entire order.] First Time Recreational Users: 10% OFF [Entire order.] *CANNOT COMBINE WITH ANY OTHER OFFERS
[See store for details. While supplies last. Restrictions may apply.]
All Products
Over Flo by Green Therapeutics
from Green Therapeutics
20.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Over Flo
Strain
$54.99⅛ ounce
$54.99⅛ ounce
$99.99¼ ounce
$194.99½ ounce
$379.991 ounce
Mimosa 1g | Tahoe Hydroponics
from Tahoe Hydroponics
21.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$12.991 gram
$12.991 gram
Lemon Tree by Qualcan
from QualCan
20.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Tree
Strain
$34.99⅛ ounce
$34.99⅛ ounce
$64.99¼ ounce
$134.99½ ounce
$259.991 ounce
Cherry OG | Qualcan 1g
from QualCan
26.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry OG
Strain
Snow Dawg by Nature's Chemistry
from Nature's Chemistry
21.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Snow Dawg
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$29.992 grams
$49.99⅛ ounce
$94.99¼ ounce
$179.99½ ounce
$349.991 ounce
Mimosa by Tahoe Hydroponics
from Tahoe Hydroponics
21.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$12.991 gram
$12.991 gram
$25.992 grams
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Frosted Cherry Cookies by IVXX
from IVXX
22.13%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Frosted Cherry Cookies
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$29.992 grams
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Watermelon Gelato #25 by Tahoe Hydroponics
from Tahoe Hydroponics
21.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Gelato #25
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Jelly Pie by Qualcan
from QualCan
30.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Jelly Pie
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Cherry OG by Qualcan
from QualCan
26.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry OG
Strain
$34.99⅛ ounce
$34.99⅛ ounce
$64.99¼ ounce
$134.99½ ounce
$259.991 ounce
Crazy Glue by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
23.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Crazy Glue
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$29.992 grams
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Crescendo by IVXX
from IVXX
28.81%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Crescendo
Strain
$164.99½ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
Bubba Kush by Desert Bloom Farms
from Desert Bloom Farms
14.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$49.99¼ ounce
$49.99¼ ounce
GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
22.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$29.992 grams
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Do-Si-Dos by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
23.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$29.992 grams
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Ice Cream Cake by IVXX
from IVXX
27.5%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$164.99½ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
Mandarin Cookies by IVXX
from IVXX
24.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$164.99½ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
Melon Cake by IVXX
from IVXX
25.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Melon Cake
Strain
$164.99½ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
SFV by Qualcan
from QualCan
31.15%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$29.992 grams
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Blue Zkittlez by OLD PAL
from Old Pal
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Zkittlez
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
$54.99¼ ounce
$104.99½ ounce
$199.991 ounce
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by OLD PAL
from Old Pal
19.73%
THC
0.06%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
$54.99¼ ounce
$104.99½ ounce
$199.991 ounce
Cinex by OLD PAL
from Old Pal
19.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinex
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
$54.99¼ ounce
$104.99½ ounce
$199.991 ounce
Five Alive by State Flower
from State Flower
23.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Five Alive
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Black Jac by Tahoe Hydroponics
from Tahoe Hydroponics
20.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jac
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Chem Fernando Valley by Qualcan
from QualCan
31.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Fernando Valley
Strain
$104.99½ ounce
$104.99½ ounce
Thin Mint by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Thin Mint GSC
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
Wedding Cake by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
22.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Zookies by Qualcan
from QualCan
29.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
$49.99¼ ounce
$104.99½ ounce
$199.991 ounce
San Fernando Valley by Qualcan
from QualCan
28.76%
THC
0%
CBD
San Fernando Valley
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
$49.99¼ ounce
$104.99½ ounce
$199.991 ounce
Acapulco Gold Oil by Vegas M Stick
from Vegas M Stick
55.72%
THC
26.15%
CBD
Acapulco Gold
Strain
$34.99each
$34.99each
Dream'N'Sour Oil by NuLeaf
from NuLeaf
92.8%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Dream'N'Sour
Strain
$24.99each
$24.99each
Battery + 1:1 Rose Gold Cartridges by Bloom Farms
from BLOOM FARMS
33.4%
THC
35.2%
CBD
Battery + 1:1 Rose Gold
Strain
$79.99½ gram
$79.99½ gram
Vegas Gold Disposable Oil by Vegas M Stick
from Vegas M Stick
56.96%
THC
26.38%
CBD
Vegas Gold Disposable
Strain
$34.99each
$34.99each
Presidential OG Cartridges by Select Oil
from Select Oil
85.43%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Presidential OG
Strain
$49.99½ gram
$49.99½ gram
Long's Peak Diesel Live Resin by Tsunami
from Tsunami
72.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Long's Peak Diesel
Strain
$114.991 gram
$114.991 gram
"Focus" Spearmint CBD Disposable Cartridges by Select Oil
from Select Oil
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.99each
$29.99each
"Revive" Lemon CBD Disposable Cartridges by Select Oil
from Select Oil
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.99each
$29.99each
Sunset Sherbert Oil by Binske
from Binske
85.75%
THC
5.84%
CBD
Sunset Sherbert
Strain
$39.99each
$39.99each
ACDC Distillate by Binske
from Binske
86.37%
THC
1.42%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$39.99each
$39.99each
Aether OG Live Resin by Binske
from Binske
87.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Aether OG
Strain
$34.99½ gram
$34.99½ gram
123456