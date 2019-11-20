Welcome to Blüm. (pronounced b-l-o-o-m) Blüm is a fully licensed and state compliant cannabis retailer proudly serving NV and CA. Our mission is to plant seeds of social change by cultivating meaningful roots in the soil of our industry’s unstoppable revolution. Whether you’ve been here before or it’s your first time, you’ll find that our friendly and knowledgeable staff are here to help guide you through our extensive menu of lab tested, premium quality cannabis products. No matter the occasion or experience level Blüm has something for you. Keep out of reach of children. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Now Accepting Credit Cards. ATM inside. MENU PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE TAX NEVADA’S LEGAL SALE LIMITS – 1oz of flower/3.5 grams (3500mg) of concentrate. MEDICAL PATIENTS RECEIVE PRIORITY SERVICE. NEVADA MEDICAL PATIENTS – Must have a valid, non-expired government issued NV driver’s license or non-expired US Passport and a valid NV MMJ Card/ temporary document. OUT OF STATE MEDICAL PATIENTS – Must have a valid, non-expired government issued ID and a verifiable doctor’s recommendation/MMJ Card. RECREATIONAL ADULT USERS – Must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Must present a valid, non-expired government issued ID (Driver’s License or Passport). Find us on Instagram @letsblum_nv Subscribe on YouTube @blumFREELY #blümFREELY