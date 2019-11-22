Follow
Pickup available
Blum - Reno
Pickup available
775-420-2586
247 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 219
Show All 53
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$329
Deals
[ Blüm DAILY ]
Senior Discount [65+]: 10% OFF Veterans Discount [w/ valid ID]: 20% OFF - Thank you for your service! Industry Discount [w/ valid Agent Card]: 15% OFF First Time Medical Patients: 10% OFF [Entire order.] First Time Recreational Users: 10% OFF [Entire order.] *CANNOT COMBINE WITH ANY OTHER OFFERS
[See store for details. While supplies last. Restrictions may apply.]
[ Blüm DAILY ]
Senior Discount [65+]: 10% OFF Veterans Discount [w/ valid ID]: 20% OFF - Thank you for your service! Industry Discount [w/ valid Agent Card]: 15% OFF First Time Medical Patients: 10% OFF [Entire order.] First Time Recreational Users: 10% OFF [Entire order.] *CANNOT COMBINE WITH ANY OTHER OFFERS
[See store for details. While supplies last. Restrictions may apply.]
All Products
Mac 1 by Tahoe Hydroponics
from Tahoe Hydroponics
21.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Mac 1
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Crazy Glue by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
21.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Crazy Glue
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
Chery Diesel by Altus
from Altus
17.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Chery Diesel
Strain
$49.99¼ ounce
$49.99¼ ounce
Purple Punch by State Flower Cannabis
from State Flower Cannabis
20.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
Glue by Nature's Chemistry
from Nature's Chemistry
23.31%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Glue
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Meltdown by IVXX
from IVXX
27.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Meltdown
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Ice Cream Cake by IVXX
from IVXX
27%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Gelato 45 by Tahoe Hydro
from Tahoe Hydro
20.14%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Gelato 45
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
20.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
Lemon Snow Mac #3 by Tahoe Hydro
from Tahoe Hydro
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Snow Mac #3
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Pimp Juice by Tahoe Hydro
from Tahoe Hydro
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Melon Cake by IVXX
from IVXX
29.6%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Melon Cake
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Somer Set OG by Tahoe Hydro
from Tahoe Hydro
24.75%
THC
___
CBD
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Pineapple Fanta by Nature's Chemistry
from Nature's Chemistry
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Fanta
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$49.99⅛ ounce
old family purple by Nature's Chemistry
from Nature's Chemistry
24.23%
THC
0.05%
CBD
old family purple
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$49.99⅛ ounce
Blue Zkittlez by Nature's Chemistry
from Nature's Chemistry
22.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Zkittlez
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$49.99⅛ ounce
Mandarin Cookies by IVXX
from IVXX
24.29%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Animal Cookies by Nature's Chemistry
from Nature's Chemistry
22.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
Skunkberry by Nature's Chemistry
from Nature's Chemistry
28.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Skunkberry
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
GMO by QualCan
from QualCan
20.89%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO
Strain
$34.99⅛ ounce
$34.99⅛ ounce
Frosted Cherry Cookies by IVXX
from IVXX
25.61%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Frosted Cherry Cookies
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Black Jack by Tahoe Hydroponics
from Tahoe Hydroponics
20.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Cherry Dosidos by Tahoe Hydroponics
from Tahoe Hydroponics
23.9%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Cherry Dosidos
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Gold Leaf OG by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
24.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Gold Leaf OG
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
Crescendo by IVXX
from IVXX
22.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Crescendo
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
$74.99¼ ounce
$144.99½ ounce
$289.991 ounce
Golden Lemons by IVXX
from IVXX
26.17%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Golden Lemons
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Wedding Pie #6 by Tahoe Hydro
from Tahoe Hydro
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Pie #6
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Cement Shoes by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
22.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Cement Shoes
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
Cherry Punch by IVXX
from IVXX
28.79%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cherry Punch
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Fire OG by Old Pal
from Old Pal
22.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$89.99½ ounce
$89.99½ ounce
$149.991 ounce
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Old Pal
from Old Pal
25.24%
THC
0.05%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
$59.99¼ ounce
$119.99½ ounce
$209.991 ounce
CBD'd Cartridges by Pax
from PAX
64.93%
THC
8.32%
CBD
CBD'd
Strain
$54.99½ gram
$54.99½ gram
The Glaze CBD Live Resin by Tsunami
from Tsunami
14.94%
THC
63.59%
CBD
The Glaze CBD
Strain
$34.99½ gram
$34.99½ gram
Presidential OG Cartridges by Select
from Select
85.43%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Presidential OG
Strain
$49.99½ gram
$49.99½ gram
Mango 1:1 Cartridges by Stiiizy
from STIIIZY
37.18%
THC
39.51%
CBD
Mango 1:1
Strain
$44.99½ gram
$44.99½ gram
ID Cartridges by Bloom Farms
from BLOOM FARMS
69.5%
THC
0.3%
CBD
ID
Strain
$49.99½ gram
$49.99½ gram
Durban Poison Live Resin by Aether
from Aether
86.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$34.99½ gram
$34.99½ gram
Honeydew OG Live Resin by Aether
from Aether
85.14%
THC
___
CBD
$34.99½ gram
$34.99½ gram
Zookies Cartridges by IONIC
from IONIC
88.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$49.99½ gram
$49.99½ gram
1234567