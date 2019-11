hiimjordan on June 11, 2019

Amazing and helpful budtenders here who have great people skills and are fun to talk to. Everyone my wife and I met at Blüm was friendly and helpful. We came here when we flew in to Santa Ana and again when we left because the people were so nice. Quality product with their selections of pre rolls and disposable vapes which is all I can speak to because we did not purchase any flower or concentrates. the flower we perused looked and smelled wonderful. They had a cheese variety that smelled absolutely astounding...should have bought some but got the cartridge version instead. It was still amazing.