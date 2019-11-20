Follow
Blüm DAILY
[See store for details. While supplies last. Restrictions may apply.]
Gold Nug OG by Oakland Loud
from Oakland Loud
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
Twizzlaz by 3 Bros Grow
from 3 Bros Grow
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Orange Creamsicle by Berkeley Pharmz
from Berkeley Pharmz
27.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Creamsicle
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Clementine by Henry's
from Henry's
17.89%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
Banana Cream 3.5g by Good Flower
from Good Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.99⅛ ounce
$34.99⅛ ounce
Cheesecake by Island
from Island
17.97%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cheesecake
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Spyrock OG by Henry's
from Henry's
22.6%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Spyrock OG
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
Gelato Sunrise by Island
from Island
27.37%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Gelato Sunrise
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Gas Mask by Oakland Loud
from Oakland Loud
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Grape Head by Oakland Loud
from Oakland Loud
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
Cherry Lemonade Slushy by Berkeley Pharmz
from Berkeley Pharmz
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Lemonade Slushy
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Create 305 by Canndescent
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
Cruise 223 by Canndescent
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
Connect 410 by Canndescent
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
Cypress OG by Island
from Island
28.14%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Cypress OG
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Cake Boss by Sherbinskis
from Sherbinskis
28.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Cake Boss
Strain
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
SFV OG 3.5g by Famous Farms
from Famous Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
Z Money #4 by 710 Labs
from 710 Labs
20.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Z Money #4
Strain
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake by Henry's Original
from Henry's Original
27.65%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$34.99⅛ ounce
$34.99⅛ ounce
Rocket Fuel by Famous Farms
from Famous Farms
26.95%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Rocket Fuel
Strain
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
ICC #1 by Kings Garden
from Kings Garden
28.11%
THC
0%
CBD
ICC #1
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
WiFi Cake #11 by Kings Garden
from Kings Garden
21.42%
THC
0%
CBD
WiFi Cake #11
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Shape Shifter 3.5g by State Flower
from State Flower
18.51%
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
MadMan OG 3.5g by State Flower
from State Flower
18.52%
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Citric Acid by Decibel Gardens
from Decibel Gardens
21.63%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Citric Acid
Strain
$54.99⅛ ounce
$54.99⅛ ounce
Banana Punch by Oakland Loud
from Oakland Loud
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Garanimals by Sherbinskis
from Sherbinskis
28.31%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Garanimals
Strain
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
Miracle Animal Cookies by Sherbinskis
from Sherbinskis
27.51%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Miracle Animal Cookies
Strain
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
Nigerian Lemon Fuel by Sherbinskis
from Sherbinskis
26.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Nigerian Lemon Fuel
Strain
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
Blackberry Fire 3.5g by Famous Farms
from Famous Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
Super Silver Haze by Good Flower
from Good Flower
17.57%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
Crockett's Haze by Good Flower
from Good Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
Sherbet by Henry's Original
from Henry's Original
21.76%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Sherbet
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
Couchlock Cookies by Decibel Gardens
from Decibel Gardens
25.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Couchlock Cookies
Strain
$54.99⅛ ounce
$54.99⅛ ounce
Mendo Mystic by Henry's Original
from Henry's Original
17.94%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mendo Mystic
Strain
$9.991 gram
$9.991 gram
Chem 4 3.5g by Good Flower
from Good Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
Calm 104 by Canndescent
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
Charge 514 3.5g by Canndescent
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
Cruise 209 3.5g by Canndescent
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
Connect 404 3.5g by Canndescent
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
