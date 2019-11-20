Welcome to Blüm. (pronounced b-l-o-o-m) Blüm is a fully licensed and state compliant cannabis retailer proudly serving NV and CA. Our mission is to plant seeds of social change by cultivating meaningful roots in the soil of our industry’s unstoppable revolution. Whether you’ve been here before or it’s your first time, you’ll find that our friendly and knowledgeable staff are here to help guide you through our extensive menu of lab tested, premium quality cannabis products. No matter the occasion or experience level Blüm has something for you. Keep out of reach of children. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. A10-18-0000335-TEMP Find us on Instagram @letsblum_nv Subscribe on YouTube @blumFREELY #blümFREELY