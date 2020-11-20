Last updated:
About this dispensary
Body and Spirit Cannabis
Body and Spirit Cannabis is an independent, locally owned, licensed and authorized retail cannabis store located at 361 Yonge Street. Our team is knowledgeable and passionate. We focus on your unique individual objectives and experience. Find out why Torontonians are choosing Body and Spirit Cannabis as a trusted lifestyle partner on their personalized cannabis journey.
Leafly member since 2020
debit cards acceptedstorefrontCanada lprecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
1pm-11pm
1pm-11pm
1pm-11pm
1pm-11pm
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
1pm-11pm
Photos of Body and Spirit Cannabis
Updates
4 Reviews of Body and Spirit Cannabis
5.0(4)
Quality
Service
Atmosphere
w........s
Yesterday
This place is the spot 🔥 love seeing new pre-rolls weekly
o........s
Yesterday
Stopped by on Yonge Street and purchased an ounce for a great price. I will be back
A........7
Yesterday
Staff are always polite and take their time when explaining the new cannabis products which arrive weekly. Shopping on their menu makes it easy to see what’s available to pickup in store. Thanks body and spirit cannabis team!
k........1
Yesterday
Body and Spirit is a great legal dispensary. Every time I arrive i'm greeted with warm welcomes and immense knowledge with every visit. Their website is easy to navigate orders and their social media is awesome! I'm glad to see them on leafly:)