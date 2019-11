BOGO's Dispensary is owned and operated by veterans. At BOGO's we absolutely love what we do... educating and delivering the BEST quality meds to our Oklahoma patients. We've partnered with our manufacture and distributor, Life Therapeutics to deliver the absolute best medical cannabis prices in the state of Oklahoma. You truly won't believe what we have in store for you! WE WILL BEAT ANYONES PRICE on a comparable product because that's just how we roll. Specializing in quality full flower extracts, concentrates, premium cannabis and more. Come see us at our grand opening coming Monday September 24th.