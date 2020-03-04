FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

IS MEDICAL MARIJUANA LEGAL IN CALIFORNIA?

Yes. On November 5, 1996, California passed Proposition 215, and Section 11362.5 was and added to the Health & Safety Code. This ensures that patients and their primary caregivers who obtain and use marijuana for medical purposes upon the recommendation of a physician are not subject to criminal prosecution or sanction.

DO YOU HAVE A LOCATION I CAN VISIT?

No. We are a delivery-only medical marijuana patient collective.

DO YOU DELIVER OUTSIDE OF CALIFORNIA?

No, we do not. Our delivery service is only available to legal cannabis patients in California. When cannabis is removed from Schedule 1, we can ship.

DO I NEED A DOCTOR’S RECOMMENDATION?

Yes, you do but it’s easy. You can see a HIPAA compliant doctor right now, online by clicking here.

Enter code “TCM10” for $10 off your medical card. Some benefits include: Increased carry limits up to 8oz, save on sales taxes, increased legal protection under Prop215, and more!

WHAT DO I NEED TO JOIN?

To become a member, you must provide a valid ID if 21+ or a valid doctor’s recommendation if 18+ and some form of government issued ID (Drivers license or Passport). Register Here.

WHAT CITIES DO YOU DELIVER TO?

We deliver to West Los Angeles and the surrounding areas. To verify if we can deliver to your location, Click Here to view the delivery service area map, or give us a call at 1 (800) 123-4567

WHAT ARE YOUR HOURS OF OPERATION?

We are available for delivery from 11am to 11pm daily. Last call is 10:45pm

DO YOU ACCEPT CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDS?

We accept cash and credit card as valid forms of payment. All payments are made in person at the time of delivery.

WHEN WILL MY ORDER ARRIVE?

The average delivery time is 30 minutes

CAN I PLACE AN ORDER BY PHONE OR TEXT?

Yes. To place your order by phone, give us a Call/Text at 1 (800) 123-4567

CAN I PLACE AN ORDER IN ADVANCE?

Yes! Place the order with a note of the time/date you’d like it delivered. Or call/text the order in with date/time you’d like it delivered to 1 (800) 123-4567

I HAVE A PROMO CODE. WHERE DO I ENTER IT?

Promo codes are entered at the cart page during the checkout process in the box on the right-hand side of the screen.

HOW DO LOYALTY POINTS WORK?

Earn 1 Point for every $1 spent. Each point earned is worth $0.05 of credit. Apply points at checkout for $ OFF your order.