Deals
Vape Special!
Valid 12/7/2019
500mg Shift Carts--1 for $30 + tax, 2 for $50 + tax or 5 for $100 + tax
State Limits Apply, While Supplies Last.
All Products
Afghani
from Unknown Brand
26.09%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Blue
from Unknown Brand
22.04%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peyote Critical
from Unknown Brand
25.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Field
from Unknown Brand
28.83%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Ghost
from Unknown Brand
28.91%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hell's OG
from Unknown Brand
27.26%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Dawg #4
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Donatello
from Unknown Brand
21.99%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
La Amnesia
from Unknown Brand
29.99%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skunkberry
from Unknown Brand
26.02%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Diesel
from Unknown Brand
26.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Diesel
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Wife
from Unknown Brand
2%
THC
13.2%
CBD
$12.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Summit Sugar Wax Mandarin Sunset
from Unknown Brand
72.54%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Summit Sugar wax Jack Flash
from Unknown Brand
69.52%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Karing Kind 500mg Cartridge (SFV OG) Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
0.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Summit Crumble Wax Lucinda Williams
from Unknown Brand
73.01%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Summit Crumble Wax Snow Ball
from Unknown Brand
69.72%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Shift Cartridges Sunshine Haze
from Unknown Brand
84.83%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Shift Cartridges Skywalker
from Unknown Brand
86.21%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Shift Cartridges Cherry Kush
from Unknown Brand
86.67%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Disposable Vape Sativa 300 mg
from Pyramid
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Disposable Vape Hybrid 300 mg
from Pyramid
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Disposable Vape Indica 300 mg
from Pyramid
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
IndigoPro 500mg Hybrid Cartridge
from Airo Vapor
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
IndigoPro 500mg Indica Cartridge
from Airo Vapor
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
IndigoPro 500mg Sativa Cartridge
from Airo Vapor
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Super Bordello Haze Shatter
from Bonfire Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Coda Chocolate Bars
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$26each
In-store only
Dixie Fruit Punch
from Dixie Brands
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Dixie Root Beer
from Dixie Brands
10020%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Wana Indica Gummies
from Unknown Brand
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Wana Gummies Sativa
from Unknown Brand
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Wana Exotic Yuzu Gummies
from Unknown Brand
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Wana Sativa Gummies
from Unknown Brand
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Dixie Tarts
from Unknown Brand
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Dixie Citrus Blast Gummies
from Unknown Brand
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$26each
In-store only
Dixie Sour Mash Gummies
from Unknown Brand
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$26each
In-store only
Dixie Tropic Twist
from Unknown Brand
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$26each
In-store only
Koala Bars
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Strawberry Lemonade 1:1 Sour Gummies
from Wana Brands
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
