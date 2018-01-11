Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
This quaint little shop has been around since 2014 tucked away on the far west end of beautiful Idaho Springs conveniently off exit 239. We have been serving locals and visitors with our hand selected cannabis, cannabis products, and excellent service from 2014 till now. So if you are looking for good bud or another method to enjoy your cannabis experience, we've got you covered for all adventures!