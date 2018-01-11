Willa1972 on July 21, 2019

I would have given this dispensary 5 stars! I'll begin with why it could have been 5 stars, I visited this dispensary 2 times this month. The first time the person who helped me, his name was Dustin. Dustin was very attentive to my every need!! He helped me get all the items I was looking for and explained each product. He let me take my time. He is an asset to this dispensary and is the only reason why I may return to this dispensary.. For the 1 star rating.. I returned a week later to Bonfire, excited to buy something else and get the great deals and help I received the original time I was there. Well as far as quality I did walk out with some fire weed. But, without the help or knowledge of the person there that day. Her name is Brenna. She was the most stone faced unfriendly person I've encountered ever in my years of dispensary shopping.. She was not one least bit motivated to help me make informed choices on my purchases. She upset me so much that I decided to cut it short and take my business elsewhere!!!! I went out of there so mad. I asked her questions and she'd just point at a product and look at me like I'm an idiot for not already knowing what a product was.. She made me feel uncomfortable and angry and sold short. Bonfire lost money that day because of her!!! I hope she learns to be more of a helpful person instead of a stone faced robot who could care less if I felt happy with my purchase.