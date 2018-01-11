Eri5
My one stop shop. I love these guys. Dustin and Brandon are so friendly and knowledgeable and helpful, (and cute!) You guys rock. Keep it up!
They blushed! Thanks for the bomb review!! Stop back in for a penny pre-roll!
4.9
10 reviews
My local dispensary. Love this place. Super friendly staff, great prices, and always amazing top quality. I drive passed several other diapensaries in the area to come here. "High"ly recommend
Thanks!!!! Our staff appreciates you! Enjoy that cone!
I LOVE this place! The staff is the best!!!!
This place LOVES you!!! Enjoy that penny pre-roll!
As a local to Idaho Springs Im used to top notch service. However Bonfires staff can not be beat. Dustin is so sweet and helpful. The selection of flower and wax is amazing. They will forever have all my business. Truly a hidden gem in this mountain community!
Dustin's a rockstar! I will make sure to show him! If you haven't stopped by yet, please do for a penny pre-roll!
Good vibes and great customer service
Thanks! We appreciate you taking time out to write a review! Stop in for a penny pre-roll if you haven't yet!
Good smoke, good prices and very nice employees
Thank you so much for your feedback! If you are still in the area, please stop back in for a penny pre-roll if you haven't yet already!!
I would have given this dispensary 5 stars! I'll begin with why it could have been 5 stars, I visited this dispensary 2 times this month. The first time the person who helped me, his name was Dustin. Dustin was very attentive to my every need!! He helped me get all the items I was looking for and explained each product. He let me take my time. He is an asset to this dispensary and is the only reason why I may return to this dispensary.. For the 1 star rating.. I returned a week later to Bonfire, excited to buy something else and get the great deals and help I received the original time I was there. Well as far as quality I did walk out with some fire weed. But, without the help or knowledge of the person there that day. Her name is Brenna. She was the most stone faced unfriendly person I've encountered ever in my years of dispensary shopping.. She was not one least bit motivated to help me make informed choices on my purchases. She upset me so much that I decided to cut it short and take my business elsewhere!!!! I went out of there so mad. I asked her questions and she'd just point at a product and look at me like I'm an idiot for not already knowing what a product was.. She made me feel uncomfortable and angry and sold short. Bonfire lost money that day because of her!!! I hope she learns to be more of a helpful person instead of a stone faced robot who could care less if I felt happy with my purchase.
Thank you for your feedback, we hope you come back soon and get a pre-roll for a penny.
I like these guys. and their shop. quaint and mountainy.
You're a'ight too. Thanks for another great review!
Amazing customer service, great flower.
Thank You! If you haven't stopped back in, please do for a penny pre-roll!!!
Best stop in Idaho Springs .Great bud and prices .Excellent service .A lil drive thru town but well worth it .
Thanks Tess! We appreciate your loyalty! Enjoy that penny pre-roll!