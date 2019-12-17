87 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 24
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$215
Deals
Manager's Edible Special
Valid 12/23/2019 – 12/27/2019
Buy One 100mg Koala bar at $16, get another half off!
Offer valid through 12/26/2019 Limited to 8 total bars per day, per Colorado law.
Manager's Edible Special
Valid 12/23/2019 – 12/27/2019
Buy One 100mg Koala bar at $16, get another half off!
Offer valid through 12/26/2019 Limited to 8 total bars per day, per Colorado law.
All Products
Deep Mandarin 1:1 THC/CBD
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Donatello
from Level 10 LLC
28.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
L.A. Amnesia
from Level 10 LLC
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mob Boss
from D's Nuggz
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peyote Critical
from Unknown Brand
25.11%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Piña Colada
from D's Nuggz
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Level 10 LLC
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$12.131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skunkberry
from Level 10 LLC
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Skunkberry
Strain
$12.131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Level 10 LLC
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$12.131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shatter (various)
from Glacier Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Wax (various)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Live Resin
from High Country Healing
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
HRVST Live Badder
from HRVST
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
HRVST Shatter (various)
from HRVST
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
HRVST Sugar Wax (various)
from HRVST
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
HRVST Wax (various)
from HRVST
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Live Resin
from Nomad Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Shatter (various)
from Nomad Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Wax (various)
from Nomad Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Summit Live Resin (various)
from Summit
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Summit Sugar Wax
from Summit
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Bubble Hash
from The Flower Collective
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Bubble Joints
from The Flower Collective
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Aliviar 20:1 Tincture 1400mg CBD/70mg THC
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Bliss Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups 10mg THC/10mg CBD
from 1906 New Highs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Go Beans - Dark Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans 100mg THC/100mg CBD
from 1906 New Highs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Midnight - Dark Chocolate Squares 15mg THC/15mg CBD
from 1906 New Highs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Lick It 10mg CBD/10mg THC Suckers
from Canyon Cultivation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Lick It 10mg THC Suckers
from Canyon Cultivation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Suck Its! 100mg Hard Candies (various flavors)
from Canyon Cultivation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Green Hornet Indica Gummies 100mg
from Cheeba Chews
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Green Hornet Sativa Gummies 100mg
from Cheeba Chews
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Hybrid Cheeba Chews 100mg
from Cheeba Chews
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Indica Cheeba Chews 100 mg
from Cheeba Chews
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Sativa Cheeba Chews 100mg.
from Cheeba Chews
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Caramel and Corn Bar 100mg
from Coda Signature
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21each
In-store only
Coffee and Doughnuts Bar 100mg
from Coda Signature
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21each
In-store only
Cream and Crumble Bar 100mg
from Coda Signature
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21each
In-store only
Maple & Pecan Bar 100mg
from Coda Signature
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21each
In-store only
Salt & Nibs Bar 100mg
from Coda Signature
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21each
In-store only
123