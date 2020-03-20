We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I have been to many legal dispensaries worldwide and would rank this particular store as one of the best and now my go-to-place. You can tell they are very passionate about cannabis. This place is absolutely worth checking out. GOOD LUCK BONNEFIRE!!! Cannot wait for the 2nd floor to be open!
Jeff.Gordon
on April 1, 2020
Good vibes. Amazing staff. Fresh cannabis at competitive prices. Best dispensary in Toronto, hands down.
Kushgirl29
on March 30, 2020
Best legal dispensary in Toronto. That says it all. Its a find. Kush Kush Pass.
MIKEY1119
on March 30, 2020
Nice spot. God prices. Non pushy people, can take my time. Looks good. Everything to like.
JBongd710
on March 30, 2020
I really liked the layout and vibe, it felt very Canadian, being up in cottage country. Having a good time with friends and family.
Beyond the vibe, the prices are some of if not the most competitive I have seen at an OCS dispensary.
Definitely worth checking out.
StephanieKD
on March 29, 2020
Went there today, amazing staff, great prices and huge variety! Love their theme! My new go-to place