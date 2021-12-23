When it comes to getting your cannabis who’d you rather buy from? An outsider who doesn’t really understand folks like us or someone who is coming from the same place you are? Welcome to Boondom, where we take care of our own. We don’t care who you are, we treat everyone — employees and customers alike — the same — with understanding, kindness, honesty and respect. The minute you walk through our door, you’re one of us. We want you to consider Boondom your safe place. We’re here to make you comfortable, so take as long as you want, ask all the questions you want or wander around on your own — whatever works for you. We want to make sure you leave happy. From the welcome you get, to the knowledge we share, and the product you buy – your happiness is our success. We’re on your side — so know you’ll always get straight answers here.