We are a state licensed dispensary and gift shop, conveniently located off of Exit 1 in Thackerville. We proudly serve Oklahoma medicinal marijuana patients and CBD enthusiasts. Our variety of products include well known brands like White Mousse Extracts and Smokiez Edibles. We are also proud to feature Oklahoma Cannabis Cup winning moon rocks and thundersticks by ALTRD. In addition to our medicated products, we also offer an array of headshop and CBD products. We are here to help you with all of your cannabis-related needs, including doctors recommendations in store offered by Elevate Holistics. This service is 100% online. Open Monday-Thursday 10AM-7PM, Friday-Saturday 10AM-8PM. Medical (18+) with valid Oklahoma MMJ card and ID. *TAXES ARE INCLUDED IN PRICING*