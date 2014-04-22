What could we say about Botanico? We could say, "we've had our doors open for the past 9 years" or "we're one of the top rated dispensaries in Colorado."; but what we should actually say is, we care. We care about the high quality products we showcase on our shelves for low and reasonable prices. We care about the quality of service and education our budtenders provide. Most importantly, we care about each and every person that walks though our door and hope to tailor each shopping experience to that individual or group. We boast two private consultation rooms that feature our full selection of products, including, but not limited to, large jars of beautiful, frosty buds, a large variety of edibles, and an even larger selection of concentrates from some of the leading extracts companies in the Colorado market. For those in a hurry, we also offer the service of an Express Counter. This counter is organized to be more of a grab-and-go, where the bud, instead of being in large jars, are conveniently pre-packaged into grams, eighths, and even ounces. We are a small, unique, boutique dispensary, located in the heart of the RINO Art District. Our doors are open to everyone with a valid MED approved ID and is of 21+ years of age. Come check us out! Online: www.botanicommj.com Facebook: BotanicoCommunity Instagram: botanicodenver Twitter: @BotanicoMMJ ATM on site