ONLINE ORDERING FOR PICK-UP OR DELIVERY THRU WEEDMAPS OR ON OUR WEBSITE! http://www.botaniq.us VOTED MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE PROVISIONING CENTER STAFF IN DETROIT 2019! - 10% discount to senior citizens, veterans, casino workers, first responders, and MS patients - We accept DEBIT (CASHLESS ATM $3 FEE) - 24 Hour security on site FIRST TIME PATIENTS: In order to serve you better we ask that you arrive no later than a half hour before close! We are passionate crusaders for the healing benefits of cannabis and staunch advocates of correcting the devastating effects of prohibition. We continually update our menu to reflect the latest research in strain efficacy and safety. Our advisory board consists of several doctors in various specialties to advise our staff and patients on how to best use cannabis. We grow our own plants and partner with select Michigan craft cannabis farmers to offer the highest quality and variety of products. We adhere to seed-to-sale practices that ensure consumer-friendly, safe and bio-organic products. Our cannabis is hand trimmed to maintain and preserve trichomes and we are committed to growing green, with systems designed to increase energy efficiency, conserve water and reduce our carbon footprint. BotaniQ is located in Detroit's historical Corktown neighborhood right off of I-75 and Rosa Parks Blvd. We serve the surrounding areas including Midtown, Southwest, and New Center. Our location also lends itself to Detroit sports fans who frequent Ford Field, Comerica Park, and Little Caesars Arena. If you ever find yourself near Motor City Casino, stop by for a visit as we're only a short walk away.