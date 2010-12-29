NoCo970 on February 15, 2016

The quality of product is here is some of the best in Colorado. Not many places have organic buds like here. The only issue I have is the cost of some products such as the Mary's Medicinals are up charged due to the location. If it wasn't for the fact that you have to shop between 11am and 1pm in order to get the extra 15% off to make the prices comparable to the location a half mile east down the road.