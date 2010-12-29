itsAllperceptions
great lil local place. closing medical side. got some great deals on bubble hash. read a review about pre rolls not burning right. had same experience. bubble hash was 7gs for 40 &. second for a penny..stocked up!
They are so nice here, super helpful and not condescending at all. This is the only place I’ll go in Boulder.
They had a 40% strain of Purple Rockstar Kush that knocked me on my ass. So good. For the price, you get what you pay for. not shitty bud that tastes odiously of poorly managed plants. Small batches really do matter, and they have it on point. I was sold from the first day. plus no wait time is always dope
It's amazing the staff is very helpful the product quality is top notch and I always find myself very pleased after I leave this is a very recommended dispensary
The cones werent packed right at all and didnt burn right bought 60 worth of cones, we bought there best flower product it was good but found two seeds in it, was very surprised..
The quality of product is here is some of the best in Colorado. Not many places have organic buds like here. The only issue I have is the cost of some products such as the Mary's Medicinals are up charged due to the location. If it wasn't for the fact that you have to shop between 11am and 1pm in order to get the extra 15% off to make the prices comparable to the location a half mile east down the road.
Very chill laid back environment the first time I walked in place I few months ago, and was impressed with the quality of weed they had which was normally hard to get from Virginia. Best time to go to this place and maximize you dollar for your bud is Friday, Saturday, and Sundays. Was able to get a gram of blue dream and a cone of shake, for like eleven dollars on a Sunday once so definitely worth check out.
Came here the first day I got my card, Bud was poor and over priced. wont be coming back.