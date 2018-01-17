Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We are a licensed provisioning center located in Breedsville, Michigan. Breedsville PC is a place where healing matters, and we want to be a part of your healing process with Cannabis. We have a fantastic and knowledgeable staff focused on helping you. We carry exceptional quality flower, edibles, concentrates, and topicals. Breedsville PC is currently a medical marijuana provisioning center only, so please call ahead if you have any questions about what you need to possess to visit our location! Hope to see you soon!
ATTENTION:
*Keep in mind with our pricing on Leafly there is a 6% sales tax for all medical sales!
*First-time patients receive a free gummy, or capsule with purchase. WE CURRENTLY DO NOT HAVE AN ATM, WE ARE CASH ONLY!!
*WE HAVE APPLIED FOR OUR ADULT-USE SALES LICENSE!! STAY TUNED, COULD BE ACTIVE AS SOON AS DEC. 1ST OF THIS YEAR!! WE CURRENTLY HAVE NOT HEARD BACK YET!!