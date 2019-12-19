Breeze Botanicals is a boutique, Artisan Medicinal Herb Shop licensed by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. We are serving all adults over 21 years of age, and medical patients 18 years of age or older. We have been proud to serve Ashland, Talent, Phoenix, Medford, and Klamath Falls for over three years, and look forward to many more!

We embrace herbs cultivated and wildcrafted in Southern Oregon; including Cannabis (Marijuana), Oregon Grape, St. John's Wort, Hops, Chamomile, Echinacea, Burdock, Valerian, Motherwort, Yarrow, and many other local herbs that grow in the Rogue Valley.

In our dispensary we make every effort to cater to the specific symptom needs and satisfaction of consumers in a safe, comfortable, and professional environment. Our goal is to help those seeking relief find the right herbs and/or specific batch of cannabis for the right symptoms.

We also have a local food & art boutique promoting Southern Oregon Farmers, Food Producers and Artists. We support those who produce and craft around you for everyday shopping, birthdays, holidays, and just because. Featuring handcrafted soaps, unique jelly, local honey, scented gifts and so much more!

IF YOU ARE NOT AN OMMP PATIENT, PLEASE BE ADVISED YOU WILL BE CHARGED AN ADDITIONAL 20% STATE OF OREGON TAX ON CANNABIS PRODUCTS.

