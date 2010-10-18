Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Briargate Wellness Center is an upscale medical marijuana dispensary located in the heart of North Colorado Springs. We are firmly committed to patient care being tailored to the individual needs. Our main goals will be met through continued education, self monitoring, and patient feed back. We look forward to serving our community and setting the highest standards in the industry.