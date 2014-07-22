Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Open 10am-10pm daily!
WE NOW OFFER DELIVERY! Check out our menu and place an order by calling 503-477-9532 or place your order online by visiting our website. *Delivery available between the hours of 2pm-8pm daily.
www.BridgeCityCollective.com
Proudly serving both Portland's medical community and recreational needs; OMMP Patients will always receive priority, call ahead if you'd like an item set aside for you or if you'd like to set up an appointment. 503-477-9532.
Our boutique-style menu features products made from the highest quality ingredients, including edibles made by local partners using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Our edibles are available in varieties such as gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, organic, and sugar-free to meet the dietary needs of our patients. Our menu also features oils, concentrates, salves, and other items available with a range of flavors, potencies, benefits, and medicinal effects. All products undergo rigorous testing at top Oregon labs to check for potency, impurities, pesticides, and residual solvents.
Pricing/Product Availability subject to change without notice. All online menus updated daily. All pricing on menus is pre-tax.
ig: @bridge_city_collective