Follow
Brighter Days Dispensary
(405) 562-3410
Green Wednesday & Black Friday
Valid 11/27/2019 – 11/30/2019
Happy Holidaze! Come in and get buy one edible get one half off. Buy 1/8 or more and get half off our pre-rolls. Get 25% off all accessories.
Good for Green Wednesday and Black Friday
New Customers
Valid 11/26/2019
New customers get 10% off their first purchase. This discount stacks on any daily special!
See how much you can stack!
Wax Wednesdays
Valid 11/26/2019
15% off all wax, shatter, and kief.
Know your limits
Munchie Mondays
Valid 11/26/2019
15% off all edibles
Twisted Tuesdays
Valid 11/26/2019
15% off all pre-rolls. Including Moon Rock added pre-rolls.
Buy as many as you like!!
Thank You Thursday
Valid 11/26/2019
10% off for returning customers.
Sign up with our rewards program to save even more.
Fire Fridays
Valid 11/26/2019
Managers choice 10% off one of our top strains!
Gotta come in to see