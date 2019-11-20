Follow
Broadway Cannabis Market
Deals
1$ pre-roll or $2 cookie
Show us that you left a review on any of these platforms and get either a $1.00 pre-roll or $2.00 50mg cookie. Limit 4 per customer Google, Leafly, Weedmaps, Facebook
All Products
Purple Hindu Kush - Orekron - (Bronze)
from OreKron Distribution
24.18%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$6each
In-store only
Pandora's Box - Decibel - (Silver)
from Decibel Farms
20.37%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Pandora's Box
Strain
$8.4each
In-store only
Black Diamond OG - Belushi's PV - (Gold)
from Belushi's Private Vault
26.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Diamond
Strain
$10.8each
In-store only
Super Glue - Pistil Point - (Gold)
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
21.25%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Super Glue
Strain
$10.8each
In-store only
Animal Punch - Mana Farms - (Green)
from Mana Farms
21.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Punch
Strain
$4.8each
In-store only
Poison Berry - True Care - (Green)
from True Care
16.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Poison Berry
Strain
$4.8each
In-store only
GG #12 - Terp Bros - (Green)
from Terp Bros
17.2%
THC
0.13%
CBD
GG #12
Strain
$4.8each
In-store only
Dosido - Cultivated - (Gold)
from Cultivated Industries
23.11%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Dosido
Strain
$10.8each
In-store only
LA Kush Cake - Herbal Dynamics - (Silver)
from Herbal Dynamics
22%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Cake
Strain
$8.4each
In-store only
Da Vinci's Illuminati - Choice Farms - (Gold)
from Choice Farms
23.8%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Da Vinci's Illuminati
Strain
$10.8each
In-store only
Concrete Slippers - Orekron - (Silver)
from OreKron Distribution
19.34%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Concrete Slippers
Strain
$8.4each
In-store only
South African Rose - KGB - Gold
from KGB FARMS
21.02%
THC
0.05%
CBD
African
Strain
$10.8each
In-store only
Jack Herer - Urban Pharms - (Gold)
from Urban Pharms
21.92%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$10.8each
In-store only
Blueberry Diesel Triple OG Bs - Taste Budz - (Green)
from Taste Budz
16.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Triple OG
Strain
$6each
In-store only
Mac - Decibel - (Silver)
from Decibel Farms
22.81%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$8.4each
In-store only
Chemdog (Bronze)
from Bradford Three
23.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$6each
In-store only
Crockett's Confidential - Orekron - (Silver)
from OreKron Distribution
21.05%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Crockett's Confidential
Strain
$8.4each
In-store only
Jack N' Cheese - Orekron - (Bronze)
from OreKron Distribution
17.59%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Jack N Cheese
Strain
$6each
In-store only
Crescendo - Decibel Farms - (Silver)
from Decibel Farms
21.54%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Crescendo RBx1
Strain
$8.4each
In-store only
Golden Goat - Ruby Farms - (Silver)
from Pharmers Market Distribution, ABN
18.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$8.4each
In-store only
Pineapple Black - Orekron - (Bronze)
from OreKron Distribution
16.33%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Pineapple Black
Strain
$6each
In-store only
GSC x OG - Sasquatch Valley Farm - (Bronze)
from Sasquatch Valley Farm
21.36%
THC
0.07%
CBD
GSC x OG
Strain
$6each
In-store only
Blueberry Kush - JJ Farms - (Green)
from JJ Farms
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Kush
Strain
$4.8each
In-store only
Sour Tangie - Cascade Valley - (Bronze)
from Cascade Valley Cannabis
19.05%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$6each
In-store only
Bavarian Cream - Ananda - (Silver)
from Ananda Farms
20.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Bavarian Cream
Strain
$8.4each
In-store only
Sour Diesel - Ananda - (Silver)
from Ananda Farms
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$8.4each
In-store only
White Crush - KGB - Gold
from KGB FARMS
23.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
White Crush
Strain
$10.8each
In-store only
Orange Cookies - Cultivated - (Gold)
from Cultivated Industries
19.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$10.8each
In-store only
White Widow - Cascade Valley - (Bronze)
from Cascade Valley Cannabis
17.79%
THC
0.33%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$6each
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies - Rogue Reserve - (Gold)
from Rogue Reserve
23.61%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$10.8each
In-store only
Dutch Treat - Louis VuChron - (Silver)
from Louis VuChron
18.83%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$8.4each
In-store only
Stumptown Diesel - Old Apple Farm - (Silver)
from Old Apple Farm
20.39%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Stumptown Diesel
Strain
$8.4each
In-store only
Banner - Old Apple Farm - (Gold)
from Old Apple Farm
26.47%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Kings Banner
Strain
$10.8each
In-store only
Strawberry Kush - KGB - Gold
from KGB FARMS
28.26%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Strawberry Kush
Strain
$10.8each
In-store only
Critical Mass - Ananda - (Silver)
from Ananda Farms
8.44%
THC
14.66%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$8.4each
In-store only
YDD (Bronze)
from Bradford Three
23.09%
THC
0%
CBD
YDD
Strain
$6each
In-store only
Sour Tangie - Cloud Cover - (Gold)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
22.42%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$10.8each
In-store only
Durban Poison - Ananda - (Silver)
from Ananda Farms
17.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$8.4each
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert - OAF- (Silver)
from Old Apple Farm
16.89%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$8.4each
In-store only
Sour Diesel - Cultivated - (Gold)
from Cultivated
25.8%
THC
0.51%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$10.8each
In-store only
