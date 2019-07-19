Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Located on NW Broadway and NW Glisan, in Downtown Portland Oregon. Broadway Cannabis Market offers great products in a premium environment without a premium price. We carry a huge array of products that are sure to fit everyone's budget. Including 24 strains of flower at all times, and the largest selection of cartridges and extracts/ concentrates in all of Downtown at the best possible price!