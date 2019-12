With the passing of SQ 788 in June 2018, Oklahoma became the 30th U.S. state to legalize medical marijuana. We expanded our CBD retail operation and became a licensed dispensary because our friends and family have benefited from THC in states where it was already legalized.

Quality bud, vape and edibles are the foundation which allows our knowledgeable staff to assist you in finding the wellness you deserve. We are proudly veteran owned.