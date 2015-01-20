Follow
Terpene Station - Portland
503-477-8380
Every day Deals!
10% OFF entire purchase for Cannabis Industry workers, VIP members, Veterans, Seniors 60+, and Students* every day! *Bring in valid ID and walk away with savings!
*Cannot stack with other discounts*
Three Strain Thursday!
Buy three different products and receive 20% off your purchase price! Like a weed flight!
*Restrictions may apply*
Five Gram Friday!
All eighth's will be supersized to 5G for the price of 3.5G!
*Some strains are exempt from this special, ask your budtender for info*
Waxy Wednesday!
20% off all cartridges! All OMMP get 20% off their entire purchase!
*Restrictions may apply*
Lazy Sunday!
All wellness products (CBD, RSO, topicals, tinctures, etc.) are 20% off, along with all clones!
*Restrictions may apply*
Shatterday!
20% off all dabbables!
*Restrictions may apply*
Max Out Monday!
20% off your purchase of an oz of flower and the max limit on all other products! Ask your budtender for more info.
*Restrictions may apply*
Tasty Tuesday!
20% off all edibles all day!
*Restrictions may apply*