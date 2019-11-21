Follow
Brothers Cannabis - SE Morrison
503-206-4461
221 products
Deals
Joint Specials
Valid 12/28/2018
Purchase 5 pre-rolled joints and get the 6th joint FREE !!!
Free Joint of equal or lesser value Tax included with price
All Products
Casey Jones
from Unknown Brand
29.46%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$25Med 1/8
$25Med 1/8
$30⅛ ounce
$50Med 1/4
$60¼ ounce
$91.7Med 1/2
$110½ ounce
Clementine
from Unknown Brand
18.98%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$7.51G Med
$7.51G Med
$91 gram
$20.831/8 Oz Med
$25⅛ ounce
$41.661/4 Oz Med
$50¼ ounce
$70.831/2 Oz Med
$80½ ounce
$1251 Oz Med
$1501 ounce
Curious Jorge
from Unknown Brand
31.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$12.51G Med
$12.51G Med
$151 gram
$37.51/8Oz Med
$45⅛ ounce
$751/4Oz Med
$90¼ ounce
$141.671/2Oz Med
$170½ ounce
$266.671Oz Med
$3201 ounce
Grandpa Larry OG
from Unknown Brand
26.21%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Grandpa Larry OG
Strain
$10.83Med 1 G
$10.83Med 1 G
$131 gram
$33.33Med 1/8 OZ
$40⅛ ounce
$66.66Med 1/4 OZ
$80¼ ounce
$125Med 1/2 OZ
$150½ ounce
$216.67Med 1 OZ
$2501 ounce
Grandpa Larry OG (Trim/B-buds) SPECIAL
from Unknown Brand
26.21%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$20.83Med 1/4
$20.83Med 1/4
$25¼ ounce
$41.66Med 1/2
$50½ ounce
$901 ounce
Grape Stomper
from Unknown Brand
28.08%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$10.83Med 1G
$10.83Med 1G
$131 gram
$33.33Med 1/8
$40⅛ ounce
$66.66Med 1/4
$80¼ ounce
$125Med 1/2
$150½ ounce
$216.67Med OZ
$2501 ounce
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from Unknown Brand
18.91%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$16.671/8th Med
$16.671/8th Med
$20⅛ ounce
Harlequin x P. Dragon HIGH CBD
from Unknown Brand
8.96%
THC
10.16%
CBD
$25Med 1/8 OZ
$25Med 1/8 OZ
$30⅛ ounce
$50Med 1/4 OZ
$60¼ ounce
$91.7Med 1/2 OZ
$110½ ounce
$166.7Med 1 OZ
$2001 ounce
J-1
from Unknown Brand
17.73%
THC
0.05%
CBD
J1
Strain
$7.51 Med
$7.51 Med
$91 gram
$20.83Med 1/8
$25⅛ ounce
$41.66Med 1/4
$50¼ ounce
$70.83Med 1/2
$80½ ounce
$125Med 1 OZ
$1501 ounce
Key Lime Pie
from Unknown Brand
25.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$10.83Med 1G
$10.83Med 1G
$131 gram
$33.33Med 1/8
$40⅛ ounce
$66.66Med 1/4
$80¼ ounce
$125Med 1/2
$150½ ounce
$216.67Med 1 OZ
$2501 ounce
Lemon Banana Sherbert
from Unknown Brand
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.331G Med
$8.331G Med
$101 gram
$251/8OZ Med
$30⅛ ounce
$501/4Oz Med
$60¼ ounce
$91.71/2Oz Med
$110½ ounce
$166.71OZ Med
$2001 ounce
Lemon Pineapple
from Unknown Brand
21.26%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$6.41 Med
$6.41 Med
$81 gram
$16.671/8 Med
$20⅛ ounce
$33.331/4 Med
$40¼ ounce
$58.341/2 Med
$70½ ounce
$1001 OZ Med
$1201 ounce
Lemon Royale
from Unknown Brand
21.5%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$8.331G Med
$8.331G Med
$101 gram
$251/8oz Med
$30⅛ ounce
$501/4oz Med
$60¼ ounce
$91.71/2oz Med
$110½ ounce
$166.71oz Med
$2001 ounce
Louise
from Unknown Brand
27.8%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$10.83Med 1
$10.83Med 1
$131 gram
$33.33Med 1/8
$40⅛ ounce
$66.66Med 1/4
$80¼ ounce
$125Med 1/2
$150½ ounce
$216.67Med OZ
$2501 ounce
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
27.02%
THC
0.08%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$10.83Med 1G
$10.83Med 1G
$131 gram
$33.33Med 1/8 OZ
$40⅛ ounce
$66.66Med 1/4 OZ
$80¼ ounce
$125Med 1/2 OZ
$150½ ounce
$216.67Med 1 OZ
$2501 ounce
OG Kush (Trim/B-buds) SPECIAL
from Unknown Brand
27.02%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$41.66Med 1/2
$41.66Med 1/2
$50½ ounce
$75Med 1 OZ
$901 ounce
Peanut Brittle
from Unknown Brand
33.9%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$12.51 Med
$12.51 Med
$151 gram
$37.51/8 Med
$45⅛ ounce
$751/4 Med
$90¼ ounce
$141.67Med 1/2
$170½ ounce
$266.67Med 1 OZ
$3201 ounce
Pennywise HIGH CBD
from Yerba Buena
7.06%
THC
9.19%
CBD
$6.4Med 1gram
$6.4Med 1gram
$81 gram
$16.67Med 1/8
$20⅛ ounce
$33.33Med 1/4
$40¼ ounce
$58.34Med 1/2 OZ
$70½ ounce
$100Med 1 OZ
$1201 ounce
Pineapple Black
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$6.41 Med
$6.41 Med
$81 gram
$16.671/8 Med
$20⅛ ounce
$33.33Med 1/4
$40¼ ounce
$58.34Med 1/2
$70½ ounce
$100Med 1 OZ
$1201 ounce
Purple Starburst
from Unknown Brand
21.28%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.331G Med
$8.331G Med
$101 gram
$251/8OZ Med
$30⅛ ounce
$501/4Oz Med
$60¼ ounce
$91.71/2 Oz Med
$110½ ounce
$166.71Oz Med
$2001 ounce
Strawberry Guava
from Unknown Brand
27.98%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$12.5Med 1G
$12.5Med 1G
$151 gram
$37.5Med 1/8
$45⅛ ounce
$75Med 1/4
$90¼ ounce
$141.87Med 1/2
$170½ ounce
$266.67Med 1 OZ
$3201 ounce
Sunset Mac
from Unknown Brand
22.23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$7.51 G Med
$7.51 G Med
$91 gram
Super Lemon SMAC
from Unknown Brand
14.07%
THC
0%
CBD
$16.671/8oz Med
$16.671/8oz Med
$20⅛ ounce
$33.331/4oz Med
$40¼ ounce
$58.341/2oz Med
$70½ ounce
$1001OZ Med
$1201 ounce
Tangie Valley
from Unknown Brand
17.18%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$7.51g Med
$7.51g Med
$91 gram
$20.831/8oz Med
$25⅛ ounce
$41.661/4oz Med
$50¼ ounce
$70.831/2oz Med
$80½ ounce
$1251OZ Med
$1501 ounce
Ultraviolence
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$8.331G Med
$8.331G Med
$101 gram
$251/8Oz Med
$30⅛ ounce
$501/4Oz Med
$60¼ ounce
$91.71/2Oz Med
$110½ ounce
$166.71Oz Med
$2001 ounce
Velvet Glove
from Unknown Brand
25.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$101G Med
$101G Med
$121 gram
$29.171/8oz Med
$35⅛ ounce
$58.341/4oz Med
$70¼ ounce
$108.331/2Oz Med
$130½ ounce
$191.671Oz Med
$2301 ounce
West Seattle HIGH CBD
from Unknown Brand
7.55%
THC
12.3%
CBD
$6.4Med 1G
$6.4Med 1G
$81 G
$16.67Med 1/8 Oz
$20⅛ ounce
$33.33Med 1/4 Oz
$40¼ ounce
$58.34Med 1/2 Oz
$70½ ounce
$100Med Oz
$1201 ounce
White Tahoe Cookies
from Unknown Brand
32.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$12.5Med 1
$12.5Med 1
$151 gram
$37.5Med 1/8
$45⅛ ounce
$75Med 1/4
$90¼ ounce
$141.67Med 1/2
$170½ ounce
$266.67Med OZ
$3201 ounce
White Urkle
from Unknown Brand
28.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Urkle
Strain
$12.51 Med
$12.51 Med
$151 gram
$37.51/8 Med
$45⅛ ounce
$751/4 Med
$90¼ ounce
$141.671/2 OZ Med
$170½ ounce
$266.671 OZ Med
$3201 ounce
Bobsled - Cherry Pie Kush Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
67.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$25Med 1 G
$25Med 1 G
$301 gram
Bobsled - Jack Herer Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
67.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$25Med 1G
$25Med 1G
$301 gram
Bobsled - Jr. Mintz Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
65.03%
THC
0.28%
CBD
$25Med 1G
$25Med 1G
$301 gram
Bobsled - Mango Kush Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
59.62%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$25Med 1G
$25Med 1G
$301 gram
Bobsled - Orange Cookies Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
67.39%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$25Med 1G
$25Med 1G
$301 gram
Bobsled - Purple Punch Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
60.8%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$25Med 1G
$25Med 1G
$301 gram
Buddies - Agent Orange .5g Cartridge
from Buddies Brand
84.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.83Med .5gram
$20.83Med .5gram
$25½ gram
Buddies - Black Cherry Soda .5g Cartridge
from Buddies Brand
84.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.83Med .5gram
$20.83Med .5gram
$25½ gram
Buddies - Cookies 3:1 .5g Cartridge
from Buddies Brand
57.07%
THC
19.53%
CBD
$20.83Med .5gram
$20.83Med .5gram
$25½ gram
Buddies - Love Bucket 3:1 .5g Cartridge
from Buddies Brand
54.55%
THC
18.54%
CBD
$20.83Med .5gram
$20.83Med .5gram
$25½ gram
Buddies - Love Bucket 3:1 1g Cartridge
from Buddies Brand
54.55%
THC
18.54%
CBD
$30Med 1G
$30Med 1G
$361 gram
