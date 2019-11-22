Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
About
Visit our second location at 1328 SE Morrison st
Back to back winner of Willamette Weekly's "Best Dispensary in Portland"
Brothers Cannabis (established April 2010) is locally-owned and Oregon's oldest OMMP dispensary. As of December 2016, we are now an OLCC-licensed retail dispensary. We currently sell to both recreational customers and medical patients.
Oregon law requires us to impose a 20% tax on non medical patients.
Brothers Cannabis is known for top quality flowers. All products are lab-tested and come from local growers and vendors. Come in and check out the showroom for the best quality and prices in town. Give us a call to make sure products are in stock for availability.
We are now accepting card payment!! $3 charge