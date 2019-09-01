Bud & Blooms Apothecary (coming soon)
45 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$100
All Products
Elektra
from Berkshire CBD
0.03%
THC
16.5%
CBD
Elektra
Strain
$9.951 g
In-store only
Suver Haze
from Berkshire CBD
0.03%
THC
15.6%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$9.951 g
In-store only
Special Sauce
from Berkshire CBD
0.03%
THC
16.33%
CBD
Special Sauce
Strain
$9.951 g
In-store only
Sour Space Candy
from Berkshire CBD
0.03%
THC
14.01%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$9.951 g
In-store only
Lifter
from Berkshire CBD
0.03%
THC
15.2%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$9.951 g
In-store only
Hawaiian Haze CBD
from Berkshire CBD
0.03%
THC
15.29%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$9.951 g
In-store only
Oolong Passion
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
180mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Cosmic Cleanse
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
180mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Sensualitea
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
180mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Immunity
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
8mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Super Greens
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
8mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Sleep Aid
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
8mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Digest Well
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
8mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Clarity
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
8mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Cleanse
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
8.67mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Chocodelic Trip
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
215mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Golden Milk
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
201mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Matcha Matcha
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
105mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Blue Moon Milk
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
201mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Rosin Honey
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
250mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Lavender Honey
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
15mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$3each
In-store only
Orange Turmeric Honey
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
10mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$3each
In-store only
Mystic Kava Root
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
180mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Elite Capsules
from Marys Nutritionals
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Golden Dream
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
160mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Mellow Mint
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
180mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Buddha's Berry
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
180mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Chai Awakening
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
180mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Highbiscus
from The Brothers Apothecary
0.03mg
THC
180mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Special Sauce, Lifter, Sour Space Candy Pre roll
from Berkshire CBD
0.03%
THC
16.33%
CBD
Special Sauce
Strain
$8.95each
In-store only
Elite transdermal patch
from Marys Nutritionals
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Burn Out Spray
from Marys Nutritionals
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Renew Face Moisturizer
from Marys Methods Body Care
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$95each
In-store only
Balance Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
from Marys Methods Body Care
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$95each
In-store only
Elite Compound
from Marys Nutritionals
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Muscle Freeze
from Marys Nutritionals
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$70each
In-store only
Bath Bombs
from Marys Nutritionals
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Brighten Eye Cream
from Marys Methods Body Care
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Restor Body Serum
from Marys Methods Body Care
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Cbd
Strain
$75each
In-store only
Purify Dead Sea Mineral Mud Mask
from Marys Methods Body Care
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$45each
In-store only
12