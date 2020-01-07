Typical403
Had an amazing experience here. Such talented budtenders that really know their products and are the cheapest in Calgary!! Always kept clean and tidy with easy to read screens with plenty of tablets for a deeper dive into the products.
Thank you so much for visiting Bud Bar on 14th and leaving such a kind review. It's great to hear that you had a positive experience with our budtenders, cleanliness, and store tablets & Screens! We really appreciate you as a customer and hope to see you again. If you have any feedback in the future or have any questions, please do not hesitate to email us at info@budbar.ca :)