Bud Bros
541-412-1675
272 products
Deals
Munchie Monday
Valid until 1/1/2020
15% Off All Edibles All Day!
All Monday, Every Monday.
All Products
Rainmaker by Bud Bros Farm
from Bud Bros Farm
26.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainmaker
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mountain Girl by Pilot Farm
from Pilot Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Trinity Blueberry by Panda Farms
from Panda Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Galactic Animal Cookies by Multi Top Farms
from Multi Top Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Kush by Millerville Farms
from Millerville Farms
19.82%
THC
0.64%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ameythyst sour diesel by Bud Bros Farm
from Bud Bros Farm
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Ameythyst sour diesel
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin #4 by Bud Bros Farm
from Bud Bros Farm
19.23%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin #4
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Zookies by Bud Bros Farm
from Bud Bros Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Upside Down Cake by Bud Bros Farm
from Bud Bros Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze by Bud Bros Farm
from Bud Bros Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch by Bud Bros Farm
from Bud Bros Farm
17.85%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry by Bud Bros Farms
from Bud Bros Farms
17.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Squirt by Bud Bros Farm
from Bud Bros Farm
15.16%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Squirt
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Bud Bros Farm
from Bud Bros Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Cherry Pie
from Oregon Genetics
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
WVA Samoa
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
WVA Sweet Relief OG 1g
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Elektra Rso by Om Extracts
from OM Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Lifter Rso by Om Extracts
from OM Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Suver Haze Rso by Om Extracts
from OM Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Quantum Kush Rso by Om Extracts
from OM Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Cindy 99 Rso by Om Extracts
from OM Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Feco Dripper - Suver Haze
from OM Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
FECO Dripper - Elektra
from OM Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
FECO Dripper - Lifter
from OM Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Dog Walker Shatter by Oregon Grown Exractions
from Oregon Grown Exractions
77.2%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
OGE Dog Walker 1g
from Oregon Grown Exractions
77.2%
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Buddies Super Glue dist vape 1g
from Buddies
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Critical Kush Distillate by Winberry
from Winberry
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Washington Apple Distillate by Winberry
from Winberry
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Winberry Washington Apple 1g
from Winberry
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Winberry Critical Kush 1g
from Winberry
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
SFV OG Distillate by Buddies
from Buddies
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Phantom Gorilla Haze Cartridge 1.0g
from Phantom Farms
82.9%
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Gorilla Haze Cartridges by Phantom Farms
from Phantom Farms
82.9%
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Agent Orange Shatter by Oregon Grown Exractions
from Oregon Grown Exractions
78.6%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
OGE Agent Orange 1g
from Oregon Grown Exractions
78.6%
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Dab Society Extracts Presidential Kush 1.0g
from Dab Society
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Purple Wildfire Cartridge Live Resin by Dab Society
from Dab Society
78.9%
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Dab Society Extracts GSC 1g
from Dab Society
69.4%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$20each
In-store only
1234567