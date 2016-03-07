Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We are a family owned company.
We strive to offer the biggest and best selection of all flowers, edibles, concentrates, pre-rolls, vape carts, and everything else in between!
We have a full staff and we are available 7 days a week
Come by and check us out and see why we are "The Best Place For A Happy Face"