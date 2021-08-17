Bud Brothers Cannabis - Hamilton
Promotions
All healthcare workers as well as first responders will receive 10% off with their ID badge
If you are 65 years old or older, then you will get 10% off of your entire order every Tuesday
Students will receive 5% off every day, and 10% off on Sunday. Student ID cards are required.
Every Thursday all of our vape cartridges will be 10% off
Every Wednesday all of our edibles and drinks will be 10% off!
Every Friday receive 10% off all pre rolls!
Every Saturday receive 10% off all 7g, 14g, 15g, and 28g orders.
