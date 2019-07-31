Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Bud Brothers Coughy Shop strives to foster health, healing, and happiness for the people and communities we serve.
We do this by researching, refining, and expanding our choices with health-conscious, planet-smart products that are produced locally with our customers and community at the center of every thought.
By broadening the concepts of possibility, we aim to improve the quality of life and quantity of years for all living things.