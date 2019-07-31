Jmedawn
always my go to spot. otd prices! 10&12! never a disappointment!! I love love love these peeps!!
4.4
10 reviews
Great quality at a great price. I happily drive by 3 other dispensaries to do my business with them.
Staff is knowledgeable and friendly. Price is on point for for the quality of their product. We were made to feel comfortable every time we have been there. We are kinda picky and have never been let down. We will continue to give our business to them.
They are so nice and helpful!!! My go to spot!
This place is amazing. The guys in here are super friendly and knowledgeable. They take the time to educate you and don’t just push you to the most expensive items. I felt like they really wanted to help me find what was right for me. All the pricing is OTD and they have the best quality and biggest selection I’ve seen in this area hands down!! You can get whatever you want there and if they don’t stock it they will order it for you. Their pricing is on point also at $10g on bottom and the mid and top are only $12g. They also run this $8g special certain flower and again that is out the door. Amazing. The Pineapple Haze and Black Lab are 🔥🔥🔥I am very please. They also do the happy hour thing the first and last hour of the day where everything is 10% off. But that isn’t it they have a 10% off special everyday on something. Sunday’s are buyers choice, you get to pick one item to apply the 10% discount too. I will be making this my new home!!! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND BEST PLACE IN TOWN.
I had high hopes. Service was wonderful and the atmosphere was laid back and chill and I was made to feel comfortable. But the quality was bad. I got absolutely no relief off the 1/8 I bought. It was very dry and burned so fast.
Repeat patient of this location. The staff is knowledgeable and friendly. Prices are better than the places downtown with fresher product.
Prices were the highest I've ever seen for common quality. Nothing sparkly at all. People did seem decent and tried politely to keep me from leaving without purchasing. They have a ton of money invested so hopefully they figure it out as they go. Seemed nice.
They take cards! Beautiful facility, friendly and extremely helpful staff, decent variety of quality products, mad decent prices all around. They'll be growing in the back part of the building before too long, so they say~
This is an awesome place to go to ! The product is amazing !