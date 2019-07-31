Highlyglazed420 on September 28, 2019

This place is amazing. The guys in here are super friendly and knowledgeable. They take the time to educate you and don’t just push you to the most expensive items. I felt like they really wanted to help me find what was right for me. All the pricing is OTD and they have the best quality and biggest selection I’ve seen in this area hands down!! You can get whatever you want there and if they don’t stock it they will order it for you. Their pricing is on point also at $10g on bottom and the mid and top are only $12g. They also run this $8g special certain flower and again that is out the door. Amazing. The Pineapple Haze and Black Lab are 🔥🔥🔥I am very please. They also do the happy hour thing the first and last hour of the day where everything is 10% off. But that isn’t it they have a 10% off special everyday on something. Sunday’s are buyers choice, you get to pick one item to apply the 10% discount too. I will be making this my new home!!! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND BEST PLACE IN TOWN.