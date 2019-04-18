As Licensed Medical Marijuana Care Giver I know how important quality is. I don't harvest any meds before their time, ensuring the best quality meds possible. Our "Sun Grown Medical Marijuana" is harvested, trimmed ,slow dried and cured. Discrete Home Delivery Service Available for a fee to the 04953 area (Central Maine) Let this sink in.................... Sunshine Is Delicious... “Sunshine is delicious, rain is refreshing, wind braces us up, snow is exhilarating; there is really no such thing as bad weather, only different kinds of good weather.” - John Ruskin What can be grown without the blessings of the sun? Quite a bit lately. The use of high pressure sodium (HPS) lights, ceramic metal halide (CMH) lights and LED lights goes on unabated at a feverish pace for indoor grow operations. Indoor plants often go from 18 hours of light exposure in an industrial nursery to a flower room where they are forced (in just one day) to adjust to an instant 33% reduction in light. But that is not how Mother Nature does it. Sunshine is delicious, and there is no substitute for natural sunlight. Bud Green Care grows outdoors, where a plant’s light exposure period changes gradually and naturally over the course of several months. The color and intensity of the sun changes each day and throughout the seasons. These intricacies of nature cannot be replicated indoors. The days shorten. The temperature drops a little. The plant gathers all of this information and has time to comply with these various, natural changes. And, so begins the transition to flower. The voracious energy consumption of indoor and greenhouse grow operations conflicts with the numerous local and state initiatives to reduce greenhouse gases. Because Bud Green Care Farm relies solely on the power of natural sunlight and airflow, we can confidently claim our commitment to maintaining a minimal carbon footprint. Mother Nature has been very good to us, and we want to be just as good to her. We encourage you to shed some light on how your current buds are being grown and educate yourself. If you find they are grown under artificial light, there is an alternative. We use the wonders of the sun to grow the best buds under the sun and brighten your day.