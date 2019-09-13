Follow
Pickup available
Bud Hut - Pullman
Pickup available
509-334-2788
690 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 288
Show All 91
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$280
Deals
Happy Hour
Valid 9/13/2019 – 4/1/2020
15% off your entire purchase - 4:20 PM - 5:20 PM Daily
Discount does not apply to already discounted items
Happy Hour
Valid 9/13/2019 – 4/1/2020
15% off your entire purchase - 4:20 PM - 5:20 PM Daily
Discount does not apply to already discounted items
All Products
Pennywise by GREEN FREEDOM
from Green Freedom Cannabis
18.14%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$20⅛ ounce
Agent Orange by GREEN FREEDOM
from Green Freedom Cannabis
16.55%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$16⅛ ounce
Cherry AK by GREEN FREEDOM
from Green Freedom Cannabis
21.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$16⅛ ounce
Banana Kush by GREEN FREEDOM
from Green Freedom Cannabis
21.84%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$16⅛ ounce
AK 47 by THC PARTNERS
from THC PARTNERS
22.13%
THC
0.11%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
Face Off OG by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
THC Partners Trinity 2.0 Grams
from THC PARTNERS
___
THC
___
CBD
$90 gram
$90 gram
THC Partners Sungrown Trinity 3.5 Grams
from THC PARTNERS
___
THC
___
CBD
$150 gram
$150 gram
THC Partners Elevate OG 2.0 Grams
from THC PARTNERS
___
THC
___
CBD
$90 gram
$90 gram
THC Partners Agent Orange 1.0 Gram
from THC PARTNERS
___
THC
___
CBD
$70 gram
$70 gram
THC Partners White Lotus 2.0 Grams
from THC PARTNERS
___
THC
___
CBD
$90 gram
$90 gram
Willie's Reserve Big Blue 1G
from THC PARTNERS
___
THC
___
CBD
$80 gram
$80 gram
Willie's Reserve The Purps 1G
from THC PARTNERS
___
THC
___
CBD
$80 gram
$80 gram
Willie's Reserve Super Lemon Haze 1G
from THC PARTNERS
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
lemon cheesecake 1 g
from THC PARTNERS
___
THC
___
CBD
$80 gram
$80 gram
lemon cheesecake 3.5 g
from THC PARTNERS
___
THC
___
CBD
$300 gram
$300 gram
lemon cookies 1 g
from THC PARTNERS
___
THC
___
CBD
$80 gram
$80 gram
lemon cookies 3,5 g
from THC PARTNERS
___
THC
___
CBD
$300 gram
$300 gram
blackberry cream 1 g
from THC PARTNERS
___
THC
___
CBD
$60 gram
$60 gram
blackberry cream 3.5 g
from THC PARTNERS
___
THC
___
CBD
$300 gram
$300 gram
Frosted Cherry Cookies by Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
Grape Durbs by Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
Sherbet Cake by Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
Tropicanna Cookies by Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Cake Frosting by Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Sherblato 45 by Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Blue Dream by Unaflora
from UnaFlora
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Acapulco Gold by Unaflora
from UnaFlora
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Pink Lemonade by Unaflora
from UnaFlora
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
Super Lemon Haze by Unaflora
from UnaFlora
___
THC
___
CBD
$122 grams
$122 grams
Tangilope by Unaflora
from UnaFlora
___
THC
___
CBD
$122 grams
$122 grams
ACDC by Unaflora
from UnaFlora
___
THC
___
CBD
$122 grams
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
Gelato by Unaflora
from UnaFlora
___
THC
___
CBD
$122 grams
$122 grams
Strawberry Lemonade by Unaflora
from UnaFlora
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Rogue Raven Bootylicious 1.3G
from M AND R DISTRIBUTING
___
THC
___
CBD
$101.3 gram
$101.3 gram
Rogue Raven Charlie Sheen 1.3G
from M AND R DISTRIBUTING
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Rogue Raven Funny Bone OG 1.3G
from M AND R DISTRIBUTING
___
THC
___
CBD
$101.3 gram
$101.3 gram
Rogue Raven Funny Bone OG 4G
from M AND R DISTRIBUTING
___
THC
___
CBD
$304 grams
$304 grams
Rogue Raven Mint Chocolate Chip 1.3G
from M AND R DISTRIBUTING
___
THC
___
CBD
$101.3 gram
$101.3 gram
Green Rush MT Rainer 1G
from GREENRUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$90 gram
$90 gram
12345 ... 18