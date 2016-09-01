There may be health risks associated with consumption of the product. Smoking is hazardous to your health. Should not be used by women that are pregnant or breastfeeding. For use by adults twenty one and older. keep out of reach of children Marijuana can impair concentration, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. This product is infused with marijuana or active compounds of Marijuana. Warning: This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. This product may be unlawful outside of Washington State. Caution: When eaten or swallowed, the intoxicating effects of this drug may be delayed by two or more hours.