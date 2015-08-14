Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We offer DISCOUNTS for our Nations Medical Marijuana Patients and Veteran customers. Please present your valid Medical Marijuana or Veterans card to the receptionist to receive your special pricing. We are located off I-25 with easy access for large vehicles....Look for the Big Green Roof!