Allied812 on October 4, 2019

Of all the dispensories I've seen the interior is bland after new management took over. Variety of product has went down to what appears to be what's left of orders that weren't bought yet. Price have gone up as well. Have stopped going unless Margie's doesn't prerolls that I want. While their points reward system is nice I'm tired of smoking the same strain I've smoked numerous times before.