The place is fine, weed is good. Idk why people are complaining about it being bland. You don’t live there get over it.
3.6
10 reviews
Sucks since the change in management. I was a weekly spender. Will not go back.
Of all the dispensories I've seen the interior is bland after new management took over. Variety of product has went down to what appears to be what's left of orders that weren't bought yet. Price have gone up as well. Have stopped going unless Margie's doesn't prerolls that I want. While their points reward system is nice I'm tired of smoking the same strain I've smoked numerous times before.
We are sorry you feel this way. We are in the process of redoing all of the decoration/theme for the inside and getting new varieties of vendors on the shelf. It will all come around and if you choose to come back at a later date you shouldn't be dissapointed. A lot of the items that were sold in the past were old and marked way below what they were supposed to be. Thanks for your review.
one of my favorites
This is a reall great recreational dispensary. They continue to have great products at affordable prices. I would highly recommend this dispensary to anyone. Check out their great deals on pre rolls, concentrate and flower deals 🌲🌳
Great customer service and amazing products.
Amazing Store!!!! It's kinda in the middle of nowhere but it's sooooooooo worth the visit!!! I go here once a week to get concentrate and the occasional flower. You can not beat the prices for dabs here!! I'd drive 2 hours to get something here. Also they have a Dr. Who reference, and there's shriners animals that you can drive up to and see.
This place has really stepped it up! Their selection is HUGE and their budtenders are great at helping navigate through it all to find the perfect product for your needs and budget. Will definitely be coming back and telling everyone else in the area where the good stuff is!
it is really hit and miss with this place, price, quality and service.
I live a couple of miles from this place but go elsewhere, anywhere else. No menu, and when you call to ask for prices they won't give them over the phone and are quite disrespectful about it at that! the original owners really had a bad op and the new outfit is just as stuck in the past. If you are used to a real serious dispensary you will be sadly disappointed with this hole in the wall.