Take a Test Tuesday (20% or 5% Off)

Ongoing deal

Did you learn anything from the Mentors? Or maybe, you're already a master on the topic of Cannabis and can answer any questions thrown at you! Either way, come in and test your knowledge! We will have 15 random questions, ready to deliver! The first 15 people to get them correct, will receive 20% off store-wide. Each candidate will only have to answer 1 of the 15 questions, once all the questions are answered, mention this deal and receive 5% off. If you get it wrong, do not worry, we still have 5% off store-wide for you!

No devices can be used to research and answer the question. The questions will be different for each customer. Good Luck!