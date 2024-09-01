DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL

Bud & Mary's Cannabis - Portage, MI

Portage, MI
476.6 miles away
claim your store

1 Review of Bud & Mary's Cannabis - Portage, MI

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
September 1, 2024
Staff were very personal and knowledgeable about the product. They made sure we found the right medicine for are needs . This was one are new favorite spots and we have seen places from Maine to Michigan and we are from New York . Thank you again