Follow
Nirvana Cannabis Company - Seattle
206.588.2441
945 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 672
Show All 136
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$205
All Products
Jack Herer by Green Chief
from Green Chief
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Sour Bubba Trim by Emerald Evolution
from Emerald Evolution
20.9%
THC
0.14%
CBD
$15¼ oz
In-store only
Root Beer Float by Emerald Evolution
from Emerald Evolution
19.4%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$30½ oz
In-store only
Purple Persuasion by Emerald Evolution
from Emerald Evolution
12.7%
THC
0.13%
CBD
$30½ oz
In-store only
Root Beer Float Trim by Emerald Evolution
from Emerald Evolution
19%
THC
0.12%
CBD
$15¼ oz
In-store only
Purple Persuasion Trim by Emerald Evolution
from Emerald Evolution
12.7%
THC
0.13%
CBD
$15¼ oz
In-store only
Cookies & Cream Trim by Emerald Evolution
from Emerald Evolution
17.6%
THC
0.13%
CBD
$15¼ oz
In-store only
Bubbleberry Trim by Emerald Evolution
from Emerald Evolution
17.8%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$15¼ oz
In-store only
Critical Purple Kush by Weed
from Weed
20.78%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$31¼ oz
In-store only
Quantum Kush by Avitas
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ oz
In-store only
Illumidodi by SPP
from SPP
19.7%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Illumidodi
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck by SPP
from SPP
15.87%
THC
0.81%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Locktite by Heavenly Buds
from Heavenly Buds
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Animal Cookies by Doc Croc
from Doc Croc
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberry Shortcake by Exotikz
from Exotikz
20.07%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Strawberry Shortcake
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tropicana Cookies by Frost Factory
from Frost Factory
27.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
P-91 F#$k Yeah by Frost Factory
from Frost Factory
25.3%
THC
0.29%
CBD
P-91 F#$k Yeah
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Motor Breath by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bretahwork by Artizen
from Artizen
___
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
Animal Mintz by Phat Panada
from Phat Panada
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Panda Snax by Frost Factory
from Frost Factory
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
MAC Bong Buddies by Platinum Bong Buddies
from Platinum Bong Buddies
26.02%
THC
0.09%
CBD
MAC Bong Buddies
Strain
$182 g
In-store only
Ghost OG by Frost Factory
from Frost Factory
24.54%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Lemon Meringue by Avitas
from Avitas
28%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Rascal OG by Soulshine
from Soulshine
18.3%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
PB&J by Western Culture
from Western Culture
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Firehouse Diesel by Western Cultured
from Western Cultured
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Sundae Driver #12 by Exotikz
from Exotikz
18.72%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Sundae Driver #12
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Panda Mintz by Platinum Line
from Platinum Line
___
THC
___
CBD
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
Panda Snax by Platinum Line
from Platinum Line
___
THC
___
CBD
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
Tropical Truffle by Freddy's Fuego Pirate Reserve
from Freddy's Fuego Pirate Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$85¼ oz
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet by Dawg Star
from Dawg Star
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Chem Dawg by El Ella
from El Ella
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
ChemDawg by El Ella
from El Ella
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Sunset Sherbet by Jackpot Seaweed
from Jackpot Seaweed
17.96%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Blue Sherbert by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
26.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Sherbert
Strain
$34¼ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
27.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$34¼ oz
In-store only
Jesus OG by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
30.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Jesus OG
Strain
$61 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Oranges by Freddy's Fuego
from Freddy's Fuego
22.96%
THC
1%
CBD
Chocolate Oranges
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dream by Legends
from Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions
27.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$18⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 24