deebast on October 23, 2019

The marijuana I purchased/received in the “Party Pack” I purchased didn’t blow my mind as someone who smokes a lot and regularly, but the service was outstanding! I don’t remember the gentlesir’s name any longer who was working, but he was so lovely to converse with and knew what he was talking about. We went in to Bud Runners to break up our long drive from Grande Prairie back up north, and we weren’t disappointed. They also have some accessories I would absolutely purchase and use regularly (hello, wizard pipe!) All in all - a very pleasant experience, and the customer service alone is what will make us return customers.