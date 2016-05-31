Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
***!!!!Directly On Highway 101!!!!***
Furthest Western Cannabis Dispensary in the Continental US.
Come one come all and try the fantastic selection of cannabis products! We offer a fun, no worries, informative shopping experience for anyone 21+!!!
In stock is a wide variety of recreational options including dried flower, edibles, concentrates, topicals and so much more!
So stop in and check out the little dispensary on the Pacific Ocean!
Whatever you may need we will exceed your expectations. Stop in and browse our selection of goodies discreetly and confidently! Whether this is your first experience or one of many, we are confident that you will walk out satisfied.