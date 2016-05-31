No stars if there was an option. Worst dispensary I've eve been in. Of course bad reviews will be deleted. Locals buy black market for good reason they know these people!

Dispensary said:

Clyde, I am sorry that you had such a horrible experience at our dispensary. We had 3 different Gorilla Glue flower options on the day you came in, and our employee entered in our 21% flower instead of the 31% GG. I apologize for that oversight. All of our cannabis is tested for potency and pesticides from state approved labs, and comes to us sealed and bagged. Relax, smoke some cannabis and have a better day! Buddha