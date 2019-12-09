210 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 17
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$115
Deals
Next1 Deals
1 Gram of Wax/Shatter for $15.
Rec grams of wax & shatter priced at $15. All pricing reflected is pre-tax.
Next1 Deals
1 Gram of Wax/Shatter for $15.
Rec grams of wax & shatter priced at $15. All pricing reflected is pre-tax.
All Products
White Widow (MED)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Fett
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison (MED)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) (MED)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kimbo Slice (MED)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kronocaine (MED)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lavender Jones (MED)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lilac Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Manager Selected Strain
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mother's Milk (MED)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mother's Milk
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Red Headed Stranger
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White 99
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White 99 (MED)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Next1 Live Resin (MED)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Next1 Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Next1 Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$13.331 g
In-store only
Next1 Wax (MED)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Next1 Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$13.331 g
In-store only
Next1 Shatter (MED)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Next1 Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$13.331 g
In-store only
Disposable Vape Pen 500mg - Platinum Cookies
from Bullet Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$33.25½ g
In-store only
Disposable Vape Pen 500mg - Green Crack
from Bullet Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$33.25½ g
In-store only
Disposable Vape Pen 500mg - Granddaddy Purple
from Bullet Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$33.25½ g
In-store only
V3 Oil - 500mg Cartridge - Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17.5½ g
In-store only
V3 Oil - 500mg Cartridge - Sativa
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17.5½ g
In-store only
V3 Oil - 500mg Cartridge - Indica
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17.5½ g
In-store only
ISH Cartridge - 500mg - Watermelon
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$26.25½ g
In-store only
ISH Cartridge - 500mg - Blue Raspberry
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$26.25½ g
In-store only
ISH Cartridge - 500mg - Bavarian
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$26.25½ g
In-store only
ISH Cartridge - 250mg - Watermelon
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17.5250 mg
In-store only
ISH Cartridge - 250mg - Blue Raspberry
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17.5250 mg
In-store only
ISH Cartridge - 250mg - Bavarian Cream
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17.5250 mg
In-store only
Budder Pods - Sativa
from The Lab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$52.5½ g
In-store only
Budder Pods - Indica
from The Lab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$52.5½ g
In-store only
Budder Pods - Hybrid
from The Lab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$52.5½ g
In-store only
Budder Pods - CBD
from The Lab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$52½ g
In-store only
Distillate Pods - 500mg - Blueberry
from The Lab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$52.5½ g
In-store only
Distillate Pods - 500mg - Creamsicle
from The Lab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$52.5½ g
In-store only
Live Resin Pods - 500mg - Tangie
from The Lab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$52.5½ g
In-store only
123456