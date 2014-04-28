Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Buddy Boy Walnut sells the finest quality of medical and recreational marijuana. Carrying a wide range of flower, edibles, concentrates, topical items, and tinctures we are sure to find the perfect product for your medical issue, lifestyle or night out.